From the archives: Land lease, library/senior center, dugouts

From 50 years ago, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 1970
16C ratifies land lease sets ’70-71 budget date
Ratification of the city school district lease for a plot of land adjoining school property on Fifth Street at Century Park was made at the Tuesday evening meeting of board of directors of Lebanon School District 16C.
Retroactive to Jan. 1, 1970, the lease is for a rectangular area of 327x253 feet needed to provide added land for development of an athletic field. The terms specify automatic year to year renewal for a nominal fee of $10 per year and may be terminated by either party with the presentation of a written notice 60 days prior to any expiration date.
The first budget committee meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m., in the conference room at the junior high school with a hearing scheduled March 31. All meetings are open to the public.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 1995
Downtown still first choice for new library/senior center
The Library/Senior Center Building Committee has decided to move forward with a site on Sherman Street in downtown Lebanon for a new combined facility.
The site, which is a nearly two-block area on both sides of Sherman Street between 2nd and 3rd streets, had earlier been selected the committee’s first choice, pending information on land acquisition costs.
Appraisals were obtained during the past few months on both the Sherman street location and a site at Grove and Oak streets. Following the appraisals, the Sherman Street site remained the committee’s first choice.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2010
Makeover continues: Dugouts added to much-improved baseball fields at Bob Smith Park in Lebanon
The makeover at Bob Smith Park in Lebanon is nearly complete.
Around 40 volunteers came together on Saturday and Sunday to build two dugouts at the baseball fields.
A third dugout will be built sometime before the start of the little league season, which starts in April.
The project was spearheaded by the Boys & Girls Club of Lebanon, the city of Lebanon and Weyerhaeuser Corporation.