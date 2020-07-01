From the archives: Knifing, LFD volunteers, Roberson Ford move

From 50 years ago, Wednesday, July 1, 1970
Lebanon man knifed on street
A Lebanon man was the victim of an unknown knife-wielding assailant in the city early Monday, when his attacker slashed him several times across the back.
Donald George Penfold, 21, 1135 Williams St., received outpatient treatment at Lebanon Community Hospital after he was attacked on a darkened Lebanon street at about 3:15 a.m.
No one has yet been charged with the attack according to Lebanon Police.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, July 5, 1995
LFD to eliminate resident volunteer program
The Lebanon Fire District Board of Directors passed an amended budget Tuesday, June 27, foregoing the purchase of two vehicles while opting for more personnel.
The changes came after the LFD’s attorney, Aiken Blitz of the Portland firm Spears-Lubersky, advised the district that the way they were utilizing volunteers may not pass the test with the Internal Revenue Service, in that volunteers may be considered employees.
“Our legal counsel advised us that our volunteer force is no longer viable,” said Fire Chief Larry Arnold. “Under the circumstances, we would have to start paying volunteers minimum wage and start tracking their hours.”
The LFD will be eliminating its resident volunteer program, volunteers that actually work shifts at the station.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, June 30, 2010
Roberson Ford moves to Albany
The widening of the intersection at Airport Road and Highway 20 to lower the rate of accidents will have an unintended consequence: Roberson Ford is moving to Albany.
The dealership will close on July 3, reopening in Albany on July 6.
Roughly 20 percent of Roberson’s display was taken when the Oregon Department of Transportation began building the right-hand turn lane.
The loss has considerably affected business, general manager Bob McNally said.
“We knew it would certainly have some effect,” he said about the widening. “On paper, it looked like a little line. Then the big equipment showed up and started taking the lot away.”
Being surrounded by properties, McNally said expanding at the current location was not an option.
