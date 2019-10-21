From 50 years ago, Wednesday, October 22, 1969
Kees Street residents applaud planners action
“Do you think the planning commission and the city council did the right thing in revoking the permits?”
“Definitely.” “Well, I think so, yeah.” “Yes!”
The questioner was Lyon Lawrence, president of the city planning commission and his respondents were eight residents of the Kees Street area in south Lebanon. They attended the commission meeting Monday night in an attempt to head off plans of a local developer to erect a low cost housing development on a tract adjacent to their homes.
The confrontation never came off, as the developer, Neil Hall, did not appear at the meeting, nor did an attorney he has engaged; due to the latter being called out of town.
Lawrence said he would decide later whether to call a special meeting of the commission within the next week to allow Hall to plead his case.
The city council, at the commission’s urging, revoked a block of 21 building permits Hall had been issued for a tract of land in Gronso’s Third Addition, north of Walker Road at a special meeting Oct. 10.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, October 26, 1994
Police arrest Lebanon man after long standoff, negotiations
A 48-year-old Lebanon man was arrested and charged with menacing Saturday morning after being tear gassed out of his residence.
Larry Melvin Marr, who had barricaded himself in his residence at 225 Violet St., had been involved in negotiations with law enforcement authorities for much of the morning when he was taken into custody about 10 a.m.
Lebanon police responded to the residence about 2:30 a.m. in response to a possible domestic situation. According to Lebanon police logs, Judith Marr, 53, called the Lebanon Police Department reporting that her husband had a gun to his head and was threatening suicide.
According to police, Larry Marr had menaced his wife with the handgun. Judith Marr reportedly then ran from the residence, and when officers arrived, she was removed from the area.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, October 28, 2009
30-ton rock moved into place
A 30-ton boulder was hoisted into place by a tall crane on Oct. 26 at the future entrance to Samaritan’s medical campus near Twin Oaks Drive and Highway 20.
The giant rock was donated by Larry Blem and Cascade Timber Consulting of Sweet Home, which also transported the boulder to the garden.
In total, about 100 tons of rock will be used by the garden project. Kurisu International is heading up the work.
