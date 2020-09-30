From the archives: Hot wires, new LCSD director, boot on cars

From 50 years ago, Monday, September 28, 1970
Hot wires create havoc and rash of city alarms
Trees were burning and “hot wires” were down all over town Friday night, or so it must have seemed to Lebanon firemen.
In the span of a few minutes time, nine calls were received by the fire department on both sides of town.
It apparently all began when an unknown driver smashed his vehicle into a power pole just east of the intersection of Park drive with Milton Street, breaking the pole and causing power lines to sag.
A 20,000-volt line on the upper arm of the pole dropped onto the line supplying the city’s mercury-vapor light system. The resulting power surge either snapped lines or started fires in trees through which the lines passed, at eight other locations in the city.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, September 27, 1995
New LCSD director feels up to task
The Lebanon Community School District board had operated with only four board members since May, when Tim Rice was recalled. After three failed attempts, the board stunned the community last week when they appointed a fifth member by a three-to-one vote.
One person who was as shocked as anyone was Chris Alley, the appointee.
“I was very surprised,” She said. “I really didn’t think they’d appoint anyone that night, let alone me. Although I do believe I’m qualified to do it.”
Alley sees the role of the school board as listening to the public, administration, teachers and classified staff, and using that input to make the best possible decisions for the district’s students.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, September 29, 2010
Pay up or get the boot
Unpaid parking fees will now result in a boot on cars
Park downtown for more than three hours and you could wind up with a ticket.
Don’t pay the $25 ticket, and you could wind up with a boot on your vehicle.
The Lebanon Police Department has generated a “boot list” - a list of parking offenders who have not paid their parking citations.
Everyone on the list was notified by mail about two months ago that if they did not pay the amount owed, the vehicle would be put on the boot list, said Dala Johnson, community services coordinator.
The four-page parking list of violators is already in the hands of the LPD parking enforcement volunteers, who are checking vehicles against the list.
