From 50 years ago, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 1969:
Local housewives view ‘high’ meat costs, boycott
In an effort to show different views of a current topic, the Lebanon Express interviewed 20 housewives shopping at local markets the week before. Two market managers also expressed their feelings.
The first question posed to each of the women picked at random was: “Do you feel, as do some women in the state who are now boycotting meat markets, that meat prices are too high?” The second question was: “Do you believe the boycott will accomplish anything?”
It is evident that Lebanon women feel strongly about the price of living in general and the cost of meat in particular. The majority felt that the boycott would do no good. The retailer representatives were in agreement that the profit in their meat departments was not going up, but was going down.
None of the housewives declined to comment, though one interviewee when approached tersely responded with “Oh, ‘that’ subject!” She said “Produce, everything, has gone up but meat is such a basic need — it’s disastrous.” And added that though she and her husband both worked and have only child they can “barely afford to feed our family.”
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 1994
500 celebrate Founder’s Day
About 500 people participated in the Lebanon Founder’s Day celebration last Saturday at Ralston Park.
Organizers said more than 100 people toured the four open historic homes, most traveling by carriage on at least part of the route, and another 100 people rode the stagecoach around town. About 220 people enjoyed the chicken barbecue.
Committee co-chairman Larry Nelson said that although some people came and went, many stayed to listen to the music and visit.
Exhibits and demonstrations included spinning wheels, small farm animals, and quilts.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2009
Need continues to grow in Lebanon: FISH helps address it
Layoffs, rising prices, fewer jobs and an overall scary national economy are hurting families in Lebanon, Lebanon’s FISH volunteers are discovering. FISH president Valerie Lacer said phone volunteers and food packers are working harder than ever trying to meet emergency needs of local residents.
“The FISH Board is really concerned about how to meet this challenge in Lebanon.” Lacer said. “I don’t think people realize what the needs are here.”
Lacer said calls for help with rent, utilities, prescriptions, clothing, gas and food are up 70 percent since the first of the year. The scary part, she added, is that local people and organizations continue to send in donations to FISH, but giving hasn’t kept pace with the demand for emergency help.
