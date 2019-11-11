From 50 years ago, Wednesday, November 12, 1969
Helping Hands pursue abundant foods outlet
The prospects for having a surplus foods sub-center for Eastern Linn County in Lebanon have progressed to the extent that suitable sites are being surveyed, it was reported at the Helping Hands meeting Monday afternoon. Everett Abbott, Al Zentz and Jim Barney were named as a committee to meet with Mrs. Carolyn Atringer of the Albany staff to follow through from the ground work done by Pat Blessington, who stated in a report that merchants and recipients of the service contacted were without exception, favorable to the venture.
Zentz, Mrs. Zentz and Mrs. Cherry Wiberg were elected as a nominating committee for 1970 officers. Barney and Mrs. Bruce Ensley were appointed to evolve a plan to create a roster of senior citizens in the Lebanon area to learn their problems.
Roger Middlestadt from the regional CAP office said that a survey has shown that there are approximately 2600 residents of that age group, 40 percent of whom have incomes below $2400 a year for couples and $1200 for individuals. Many of these people do not consider themselves impoverished because they are good managers, he said, but all are eligible for surplus foods, also known as the abundant foods program, and are urged to take advantage of the service.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, November 16, 1994
Linn population shows little growth
Preliminary estimates show that the population of Lin County grew less than 1 percent during the period of July 1993 and July 1994.
The preliminary totals, complied by Portland State University, show the number of people in the county increasing from 96,100 to 96,300 during that period, for .21 percent growth. The growth was the lowest among counties showing any growth at all, as six counties were reported to have no growth.
The state as a whole, had a net gain of 44,000 people, for a 1.45 percent increase in the population, Oregon’s lowest growth since 1987.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, November 11, 2009
Volunteers dig in at Cheadle park
More than 50 volunteers gathered Nov. 7 at Cheadle Lake Park in Lebanon to plant 300-plus trees and shrubs in a one-day planting project for the Lebanon Community Foundation.
The Foundation was the recent recipient of more than 1,000 nursery plants donated by Van Essen Nursery for use in landscaping the park.
“We are thrilled to have so many community people help us get the planting done,” said Wayne Rieskamp, principal organizer of the day’s event, titled Shrubba Hubba. “It was the only way we could figure out to get such a huge task done in the short time we had.”
