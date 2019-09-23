From 50 years ago, Monday, September 22, 1969
Foster Hatchery loses 80 percent of fish stock
A loss of more than 80 percent of the spring chinook and summer steelhead fingerling stock of the Oregon Fish Commission’s South Santiam Hatchery near Foster was reported Friday by Ernest R. Jeffries, director of fish culture for the commission.
The loss occurred during drawdown of Foster Reservoir the first week of September when the upper water intake pipe which supplies the hatchery’s fingerling ponds from Foster Dam, began sucking air, which resulted in supersaturation of the water supply with nitrogen gas.
This resulted in death to the fish.
Fish Commission biologists had earlier asked the Corps of Engineers to lower the Foster pool to allow warmer surface water to enter the railrace below the dam.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, September 28, 1994
Woman who filmed alleged abuse says she’s no ‘vigilante’
Cathy Beemer was filming a circus elephant attempting to stand on its front two hands when she heard what she called “the most horrific scream.”
Within hours, Beemer’s videotape of the alleged elephant abuse incident at the King Royal Bros. Circus in Lebanon Sept. 17 was broadcast on National television, has since been shared on several news productions and is set to play on more. “I was going to videotape my daughter at the circus…not this.” Beemer said.
What the videotape from Beemer’s GE 8mm video camera shows is trainer Bela Tabak using a hook-like rod called an ankus to control the elephant, a 15 month-old Asian elephant named Mickey. Before eventually doing the trick, the elephant let out a loud scream, clearly audible on the tape.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, September 23, 2009
More rules being discussed for public events
Anyone wishing to hold a public event will be required to apply for a permit with the city, should the city adopt a new public event ordinance.
“We’ve gotten an increasing level of complaints in recent years,” City Manager John Hitt said, citing events such as Hogs and Hay, the Sea Gypsies, Civil War re-enactors and some church events.
Complaints have come not only from residents about noise and sanitation issues, but from the police department and fire district over safety and access issues.
“When they went to respond to somebody who was sick or having a heart attack, they didn’t feel like they had safe access to the event,” Hitt said. “so that’s one of the conditions we put on the permit applications; (organizers) have to show when and how (responders) can access the event.”
Lebanon had two ordinances regarding public events, but Hitt said they were never really enforced actively, mostly because they exempted all nonprofit organizations.
