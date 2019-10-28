From 50 years ago, Friday, October 31, 1969
Use extra caution, it’s Halloween
Lebanon Police Chief Jesse Adams has called for “an extra effort” for caution on the part of the local citizenry tonight, as dozens of youngsters take part in the annual ritual of Halloween, going door-to-door for “trick-or-treating” or otherwise celebrating out-of-doors.
“As we all know,” Adams said, “these little people dart into the streets, often wear dark clothing and in general are hard to see; particularly with the early darkness and foggy nights we have been having lately.”
He said it is obvious automobiles have to be operated, regardless of the season, but that with little ones on the streets “en-masse,” it is imperative drivers exercise all the skill at their command to drive with as much added caution as possible.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, November 2, 1994
LPD responds to bomb hoax Monday
The Lebanon Police Department and Oregon State Police bomb squad responded to a bomb scare Monday morning that turned out to be a false alarm.
According to Lebanon police reports, a relative of the caller tripped over a shoe box that had been left on the porch of the house, which was on 2nd Street. The caller then picked it up and looked inside to see an object that was ticking and had several wires running from it, and the box had what appeared to four sticks of dynamite in it.
The caller reported the incident shortly after midnight.
The Lebanon Fire District and the bomb squad were notified, and the residents were advised to get 300 to 400 feet away from the object. Several houses were also evacuated.
The bomb squad determined the object to be a hoax shortly before 3 a.m.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, October 28, 2009
Pack-O-Pumpkin Pickers
Kindergartners bundled up in rain slickers and rubber boots gathered around the yellow school bus.
“We have a history with the rain,” Riverview School teacher Leslie Carroll said.
Parents, teachers and volunteers guided the children in groups from the bus to Grandpa’s Pumpkin Patch in Crabtree on Oct. 21.
The patch has been the No. 1 choice for kindergartners since Carroll can remember.
It’s so nice and affordable,” she said. “This one is always so family-friendly.”
Each class took a hay ride pulled by a green tractor, played in the haystack maze and combed the pumpkin field.
