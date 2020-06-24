From the archives: Griggs merger, grant, window-breaking spree

From 50 years ago, Wednesday, June 24, 1970
Board denies Griggs merger
Consolidation of the Griggs School District with Lebanon elementary District 16C was denied by the Linn-Benton School Boundary board Monday night.
The board went on, however, to strongly recommend the Griggs District return its seventh and eighth grades to Lebanon Junior High School next year.
The issue of whether to continue busing the grades to Lebanon on a tuition basis or to provide for their schooling at Griggs has split the community in recent months and led to a number of legal actions and counteractions.
A petition for consolidation was the latest of these forays, by the faction favoring the return to Lebanon. Thirty-seven of the district’s 87 registered voters signed the petition.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, June 21, 1995
Lebanon builds at airport thanks to $1,049,000 grant
Eighteen new jobs to be created; 60 others to be kept
The city of Lebanon, with the help of three grants and a loan, will begin making improvements to an industrial site adjacent to the airport in an effort to create or maintain jobs in the area.
The city has received a total of $1,049,000 in grants and will spend another $30,000 of its own money in creating “ready-to-go” property at the site.
The money is coming from the Special Public Works fund of the Oregon Economic Development Department, which is loaning the city $340,000 and awarding another $350,000 in a grant.
The Rural Economic and community Development Department of the Department of Agriculture has awarded a $350,000 grant, and the Old Growth Diversification Fund, from the National Forest Service is awarding another $19,794.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, June 30, 2010
Window-breaking spree ends with arrests
Two 17-year-old males were arrested last week in connection with a string of vehicle vandalisms that took place in Lebanon between May 29 and June 5.
The two juveniles were lodged at the Linn-Benton Detention Center. Due to the ages of the males, their identities have not been released.
The Lebanon Police Department arrested the two males, one form Lebanon and the second from Philomath, on June 13, charging each with several criminal mischief charges.
