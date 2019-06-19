From 50 years ago, Wednesday, June 18, 1969
Griggs School Seek Data on Merger
Patrons of the Griggs District northeast of Lebanon will meet with officials of Lebanon 16C School District to get facts and figures on consolidation with the Lebanon system. The request came at a meeting of the 16C district board of directors Monday night.
Emil Dykast, chairman of the Griggs Board along with area resident Bill Thackaberry, appeared at the meeting to seek information. Griggs is going to vote in late July on whether to consolidate with Lakeview and Crabtree which are in Albany Union High School districts.
Under that plan, Crabtree School would be closed and Lakeview and Griggs would each have three grades with one grade to a teacher. But the seventh and eighth grades would still be tuitioned in to the Lebanon Junior High School, and the district would also like to continue in the Lebanon Union High District where they now attend school.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, June 22, 1994
Five arrested in area drug raids
Members of the regional narcotics team seized methamphetamine, firearms and a stolen vehicle while serving search warrants to two area homes the morning of June 15.
Five area residents were arrested during the raids, which yielded about $10,000 in methamphetamine, officials said.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, June 17, 2009
Pass the book, please
The community is invited to help the library move from the old building to the new from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 23.
A line of people will form a human chain between the buildings and help movers by passing books, person to person.
Police will help with traffic the intersection of Second and Academy streets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.