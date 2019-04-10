From 50 years ago
The Golden Strawberry Launched by Chamber
The Oder of the Golden Strawberry, a booster organization to represent Lebanon at community functions and such other designated events, was launched Tuesday evening in a meeting at city hall attended by some 20 interested persons.
Derwood Smith was elected president of the organization; Ernie Caldwell was named vice-president and Jim McDaniel was named secretary-treasurer.
The purpose of the organization according to the constitution and by-laws adopted is to be honor and prestige for the members. Each member agrees to serve in at least three community functions per year. It will project public relations and create a prestigious impression at local events such as the annual chamber banquet, the Strawberry Festival, Linn Chamber meetings, and other outside events such as the Linn County Fat Lamb and Wool Show, Brownsville Pioneer Picnic and Albany Timber Carnival.
From 25 years ago
Building permits climb steadily over last decade
Lebanon had its heaviest year of building and construction in at least 10 years in 1993, and this year is so far on track to meet last year’s rate of construction
There was just over $10 million in construction in 1993 nearly double in the amount of construction in 1992 ($5.96 million) and 1991 ($5.99 million). The value of construction in Lebanon has been growing consistently since 1988, according to figures compiled by the City of Lebanon.
The value of construction in Lebanon in 1993 was nearly as much as the cumulative value of construction from 1983 to 1988. During this six-year span, there was $10,319,000 worth of construction in Lebanon, only about $140,000 more than 1993 alone.
From 10 years ago
Budget fears loom over packed house at board meeting
Budgeting was the theme of Monday’s Lebanon Community School District’s board meeting.
Many teachers took a moment during the audience comments portion of the meeting to plead for teachers and programs.
Riverview School kindergarten teacher Sara Haley and Charlene Santucci, parent and Parent Teacher Club president, spoke on behalf of the entire Riverview staff, saying they had no empty space at all there in Riverview, and pleaded to save the Riverview principal Rynda Gregory.
Lebanon High School welding teacher Lindsay Whitcomb and the president of the Future Farmer’s of America spoke about the life skills acquired through the agricultural, horticultural and welding programs. Whitcomb spoke of the extensive resumes students leave with after taking courses at the Land Lab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.