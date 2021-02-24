From the Archives: Fox sentenced, Mallard Creek proposed, Pineway for sale

From 10 years ago, Feb. 23, 2011

Fox sentenced to prison

Tim Fox, 47, former Oregon National Guard recruiter, will be serving his 20-month prison sentence followed by about five months in county jail.

Because he resigned his federal position as a recruiter on Feb. 14, before he was sentenced, he will receive no further disciplinary action from the Oregon Military Department.

“He elected to discharge himself,” said Capt. Stephen Bomar, deputy public affairs officer for the Oregon Military Department.

Fox’s chain of command moved him into individual ready reserve, Bomar said.

“They thought that was the best course of action for both Fox and for the Guard,” he said. “It was to deny him his retirement benefit, his full-time active duty and medical benefits, and to have a bad reenlistment code so he could not come back into the Guard.”

... On Nov. 12 (2010) Fox was found guilty of sex abuse and coercion acts that took place between 2008 and 2010 with two victims.

From 25 years ago, Feb. 28, 1996

Hearing set for new Lebanon golf course