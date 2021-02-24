From the Archives: Fox sentenced, Mallard Creek proposed, Pineway for sale

From 10 years ago, Feb. 23, 2011
Fox sentenced to prison
Tim Fox, 47, former Oregon National Guard recruiter, will be serving his 20-month prison sentence followed by about five months in county jail.
Because he resigned his federal position as a recruiter on Feb. 14, before he was sentenced, he will receive no further disciplinary action from the Oregon Military Department.
“He elected to discharge himself,” said Capt. Stephen Bomar, deputy public affairs officer for the Oregon Military Department.
Fox’s chain of command moved him into individual ready reserve, Bomar said.
“They thought that was the best course of action for both Fox and for the Guard,” he said. “It was to deny him his retirement benefit, his full-time active duty and medical benefits, and to have a bad reenlistment code so he could not come back into the Guard.”
... On Nov. 12 (2010) Fox was found guilty of sex abuse and coercion acts that took place between 2008 and 2010 with two victims.
From 25 years ago, Feb. 28, 1996
Hearing set for new Lebanon golf course
The Linn County Planning Commission has set March 12 for a public hearing on a new proposed golf course near Berlin and Bellinger Scale roads in Lebanon.
Lebanon resident Karl Kaser, and his partner Vaughn Coffin, are seeking to develop an 18-hole, 203-acre golf course with an adjacent recreational vehicle park named Mallard Creek Golf Course.
"It should be a high quality golf experience," Linn County planning commissioner Steve Michaels said. "They want to build a championship golf course that is open to the public."
The two owners are hoping to pull in the recreational golfers who like to travel and play quality golf courses throughout the state. Residents from Portland and surrounding areas will likely travel to the area to play on, what is planned as, one of the better golf courses in the area, said Michaels.
From 50 years ago, Feb 25, 1971
Pineway on sales block
Pineway Golf Course may be sold soon.
Owner Marie Johnson has confirmed a possible buyer is negotiating with state officials on sewer rights and obligations at the course.
Robert J. Walling, Santa Rosa, Calif., has been working on a possible purchase from Mrs. Johnson.
No purchase price was given.
"I could sell it within two weeks," Mrs. Johnson said. She has been negotiating with Walling for two months.