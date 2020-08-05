From the archives: Fly-in humor, Crowfoot fire, Ridgeway Butte

From 50 years ago, Monday, August 3, 1970
Lebanon Fly-In spiced with humor
"Hey! There aren’t supposed to be any aerobatic flyers out there,” cried W. E. White of the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), as he jumped to his feet after glancing out the window of the Lebanon Airport lounge.
Calm was restored when it was explained those were remote-controlled model airplanes twisting and turning through the air, not full-sized airplanes.
It was one of several humorous incidents at the annual Lebanon Fly-In Sunday.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, August 2, 1995
Fire in Crowfoot area burns 10 acres
A four-alarm field fire started by four children under 10 years old burnt at least 10 acres of a harvested field and threatened the nearby residential area in the Crowfoot section of Lebanon last Thursday afternoon.
The fire, which was ignited with a cigarette lighter, was fanned by an ill-timed wind and spread rapidly.
“Weather factors were pretty dominant,” said Larry Arnold, chief of Lebanon Fire District. “The wind allowed the fire to spread the way it did.”
The fire started around 12:30 p .m. behind the intersection of Santiam and Crowfoot roads, Arnold said. The field had recently been harvested and consisted of a tall stubble, which burned easily.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, August 4, 2010
Development now on hold
The dream is still alive for Rick Ely, owner and developer of Ridgeway Butte.
“At the moment we’re working on coming to an agreement for costs for plan review fees,” Ely said. “It’s likely we might not put in infrastructure this year.”
The economy has slowed down his plans considerably – 30 to 50 houses were meant to be completed by this spring, and are not. Ely said he is not in a hurry to develop the “community in nature.”
“Most developers would just open it up,” Ely said about the butte. “It takes a lot more effort to work with nature.”
Ely’s vision of 285 homes nestled on the natural plateaus of the butte is a 10-year plan, he said.
With banks more cautious of lending and investing, especially in speculative investments such as property development, Ely said it’s not the best time to sell homes.
“Financial markets are in a turmoil,” Ely said. “We’ve got a long way to go.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.