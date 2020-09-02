From the archives: Field burning smoke, Airway road, fire damage

From 50 years ago, Thursday, September 3, 1970
Women seek end of smoke
A group of Lebanon women, with the sympathy of Mayor John Eggen, is laying plans for a campaign against smoke from field burning which has blanketed the city on various occasions this summer.
Mrs. Harold (Jeanne) Williams, 470 D Street, says she and other women who live in the west end of Lebanon suffer from smoke and grass cinders even on days when burning is not evident in the Lebanon area. “Charred grass falls like rain,” Mrs. Williams said.
She said a group of 16 women met Monday, then visited with Sen. Glenn Huston about the smoke problem. Mrs. Williams said she was not convinced Huston would try to do anything about the problem.
Huston had said he is calling on the State Environmental Quality Commission to make changes in the burning regulations that would allow more control for farmers, resulting in less smoke infiltrating Lebanon.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, September 6, 1995
Commission Oks Airway Road project
Wednesday, the Lebanon Planning Commission approved the final development plan for a project that will provide airport-area properties with sewer and water lines and 34 new jobs.
The project, a machine shop run by a Lebanon couple, is part of a $1 million grant and loan package to improve infrastructure in Lebanon’s industrial areas. The sewer and water lines should open the area to new development, according to Doug Parker, city planner.
At a July meeting, the commission annexed nine acres of John Brown’s 28-acre parcel after one public hearing, and then approved a preliminary plan for a machine shop for West Coast Industrial Systems (WCIS) after a second public hearing.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, September 1, 2010
Fire destroyed one structure, heavily damages another
An unfinished detached garage and an apartment above were destroyed by fire on the evening of Aug. 25. The structure was under construction near a manufactured home at 38347 Sodaville-Waterloo Drive.
The blaze began about 6 p.m. in the garage/apartment and spread to the house, which is now uninhabitable, said Lebanon Fire District spokesperson Jon Davis.
He estimated the damage at $100, 000 each for the structures and the contents. A Corvette, tools and construction materials were destroyed in the garage.
