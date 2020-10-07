From the Archives: Fatal hunting accident, old middle school discussed, club acquires Teen Center

From 50 years ago, Oct. 4, 1970
Hunter shot near Lebanon
An Albany high school teacher died Sunday northeast of Lebanon after being shot through the spine.
Mrs. Ernest (Lanitta) Brinkmeyer, 34, an English and speech teacher at West Albany high school, was pronounced dead on arrival at Lebanon Community Hospital at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. She is the apparent victim of a hunting accident, the only one recorded in the Lebanon area over the initial deer hunting weekend. No suspects are being held.
She was shot through the side and the butter severed the spine. Mrs. Brinkmeyer was found by her husband who was hunting with her on the Wilson Tree Farm east of Roaring River fish hatchery.
Linn County sheriffs department investigated.
From 25 years ago, Oct. 4, 1995
LCSD discusses LMS solutions
The Lebanon Community School District (LCSD) board began the long process of addressing structural and safety problems at the Lebanon Middle School (LMS) building Monday night.
Options include the construction of a new school, the expansion of Seven Oak Middle School and the destruction of the main section of the LMS building.
Superintendent Harvey Hazen explained that some engineering studies done in the past indicated that the building might have difficulties with seismic or fire-related events. Also, the building currently fails to meet the American Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements. There are possible asbestos and lead issues.
Representatives from planning, architectural and construction firms were on hand to explain the board’s options.
From 10 years ago, Oct. 6, 2010
Club takes ownership of Teen Center
On Oct. 4, the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam officially took ownership of the old library at 626 Second St.
“We’re in the process of switching over all the utilities and getting bids from contractors,” said Jason Yutzie, executive director for the club.
The club will open a Teen Center sometime in December or January.
“We’re not going to do much on the outside, but as far as the inside - cleaning up areas, installing hard wires for computers,” said Manny Lopez, teen services director.
But first and foremost, the members of the high school leadership program, Keystone, will hold a Halloween Maze on Oct. 29 and 30.
