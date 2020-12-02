From the Archives: Entek brightens the holidays, alternative school raises concerns

From 10 years ago, Dec. 1, 2010

Entek brightens holidays

When Entek founder Jim Young first started, he went through some tough times. One year, he couldn't afford to give his family a Thanksgiving dinner.

Young vowed he would never have his employees do the same.

Since 1984, Entek Manufacturing has given certificates to their employees for Thanksgiving dinners.

This year, 200 families in the community joined in the good fortune, and also received Thanksgiving dinner, courtesy of Entek Manufacturing.

"I thought how lucky we are to be very busy, and wanted to help the community who helps Entek," said President Larry Keith.

Entek Manufacturing teamed up with Mega Foods, the Lebanon Community School District, and Lynn Koehn at The River Center.

The effort provided Thanksgiving dinner for 22 families at each school in the district, community liaison Roseanne Hartness said.

From 25 years ago, Dec. 6, 1995

Fairview neighbors oppose LCSD's alternative program

At first it seemed routine: the Lebanon Community School District (LCSD) board planned to establish an alternative program next semester in Fairview School.

Then the community got involved. At Monday's board meeting, between 10 and 20 neighborhood residents showed up to oppose the program, generating a heated discussion.

One of their major concerns was the type of students who would be part of the program.

Most of the residents who live close to Fairview School were unaware of the district's intentions until they read an article in last week's Express detailing the issue. The board has discussed the matter previously, and it has been reported on prior to last week by the Express.

