From 50 years ago, Friday, Jan. 30, 1970
Lebanon Police start junked car ‘dragnet’
A total of 13 complaints has been prepared against junked and abandoned cars and car parts by the Lebanon Police Department since Jan. 1, Police chief Jesse Adams said yesterday.
He said the current attempt to clear the city area of the junked cars and parts presently is confined roughly to the southeast portion of the city; but that the effort will be extended to the rest of the city as soon as this first area is cleared.
He said it takes 30-45 days to clear a given area of junk.
Owners of the junked cars and parts either are being, or will be, prosecuted under three different applicable city ordinances, according to Adams.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 1995
Deputies discover ‘chop shop’
A January search warrant at a Lebanon business revealed evidence that the auto shop was being used as a “chop shop,” dealing in stolen motor vehicles and other property.
The Linn County Sheriff’s office along with several other area agencies, served the warrant Jan. 10 at Fly By Night Auto, 30716 S. Santiam Hwy. According to the sheriff’s office, no one was present at the business, and there have been no arrests at this time.
The warrant’s purpose was to search for evidence that the business was operating without a wrecker certificate, a license issued to part out vehicles. However, authorities found five vehicles or parts of vehicles that had been reported stolen recently.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2010
Electric motors OK on Cheadle Lake
The Oregon State Marine board unanimously approved making Cheadle Lake an electric-motor-only lake at its Jan. 14 meeting, said Rod Sell, grant writer project manager.
The new rule is effective immediately.
"Originally, the community wanted to have access to the lake, access for everybody,” Sell said. “We want to make this lake available to more than people who are physically fit.”
Allowing electric motors provides opportunities to access the Lake for disabled, elderly or people who can’t otherwise operate a paddle-craft effectively, said Randy Henry, operations policy analyst for the Oregon Marine Board.
