From the archives: Downed craft, LumberTech, Vets home

From 50 years ago, Thursday, August 13, 1970
Downed craft salvaged
Salvage operations were concluded Tuesday for the Cessna 150 airplane that crashed near Lacomb on June 8, with two men aboard.
The plane wreckage, bearing the bodies of Loren Heath, Lebanon, and Jack Moon, Corvallis, was discovered by a Lacomb logger last week.
National Aviation Insurance Col, which had insured the plane, planned to salvage some $1,500 worth of equipment on the craft.
The motor first will undergo the scrutiny of Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) investigators, who are attempting to pinpoint the cause of the crash.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, August 9, 1995
Willamette Industries purchases Lebanon’s LumberTech, Inc.
Willamette Industries purchased Lumber Tech Inc. of Lebanon for an undisclosed price. Willamette assumed ownership of the company, now to be called Industrial Sales, LumberTech, on Aug. 1.
Steve Latimer, now the former owner of LumberTech, would not comment on the sale. But LumberTech and Willamette have always kept close company. LumberTech moved to Willamette’s Lebanon plywood plant after the Willamette plant shut down in 1991, Willamette spokesperson Cathy Baldwin said.
And Willamette provided LumberTech with raw materials and sold LumberTech’s product, Baldwin said. LumberTech specialized in cutting out defects in industrial-grade lumber and finger-jointing the remaining wood, making a higher grade of lumber.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, August 11, 2010
Vets home levy goes to vote in November
Linn County commissioners unanimously approved on Aug.4 a $0.19 per $1,000 valuation for 10 years to raise an estimated $12 million for Patriots Place, the second veterans home in Oregon
The home will be located in Lebanon, near the corner of Reeves Parkway and Fifth Street.
The levy would begin July 1, 2011.
The home was originally estimated at close to $42 million and 250 beds, but plans were changed to 150 beds with an estimated cost of $30 million.
The Federal Department of Veterans Affairs will pay for 65 percent of the home with a required local match by Linn County of 35 percent, or about $12 million, which is less than the originally estimated $15 million match.
