From 50 years ago, Friday, Jan. 9, 1970
Dogs, dogs, dogs, dogs, dogs, dogs, dogs, dogs
An old problem has come back to haunt the operation of city affairs: what to do about the city’s free-roaming dogs.
The recurring problem has flared anew in recent weeks, with irate victims of wandering dogs becoming increasingly volatile in letters to the editor and complaints to city officials.
“Why pay tax dollars…to protect us against this sort of thing,” one delegation of letter- writers asked, “when the legislation is ignored and the law enforcement officers do little to enforce it.”
Police Chief Jesse Adams said Thursday that a miserly salary, amounting to $3.62 a day, necessarily kept the dog-control officer’s activities in the city at a minimum. He said police officers were powerless to do anything but issue citations to enforce the city’s leash law, which requires a dog to be “under complete control of the owner, or such person having custody, by leash.”
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 1995
Lebanon Post Office runs short of 3-cent stamps
Lebanon Postmaster Wayne Harris said he was surprised that there was such a demand for the 3-cent stamps.
“We had 40,000 stamps, and I thought it would be enough,” he said.
But the Lebanon Post Office ran out and was without 3-cent stamps on Wednesday. The post office received another 20,000 stamps on Thursday, and those were gone by Friday morning, he said. Friday the post office received another 30,000 3-cent stamps.
"That is 1,000 stamps for every one of the 10,000 addresses we deliver to in Lebanon,” he said.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2010
Gangs in Lebanon, but not like big cities: Who are they? What do they do?
Those who don’t think Lebanon has gangs need only read the public record.
Gang-related graffiti pops up every month or so, on walls and fences, in parks and schools.
Gangs are a serious problem, though they do not plague Lebanon the same as they do in larger areas.
"We don’t have typical problem with gangs like in large metropolitan areas, what a typical person would consider gang activity,” said Capt. Paul Timm of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. “But there are gangs in Linn County.”
