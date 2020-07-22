From the archives: Disrespectful fire, Kerrigan's attacker released, lawsuit costs Lebanon

From 50 years ago, Wednesday, July 22, 1970
Firemen help the darndest people
Fire, like time, is no respecter of persons, Robert Wilson, secretary and member of the Lebanon Rural fire Protection District learned Monday night.
A spark from his combine set about a half-acre of stubble afire at Wilson’s Route 1, Box 322 farm a fourth mile west of U.S. Highway 20 on the Honey Sign Road.
Eighteen men responded to the fire at 7:06 p.m. No damage was reported.
A fire in sander dust that had accumulated under the building in the green end at U.S. Plywood’s Lebanon Operation called firemen Sunday night.
Fourteen men extinguished the blaze after it was reported at 5:19 p.m.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, July 26, 1995
Kerrigan’s attacker moves to Lebanon after release from prison
The man convicted of attacking figure skater Nancy Kerrigan has moved to Lebanon.
Shane Stant was released from prison on Friday and will be living in the Lebanon vicinity under an intensive supervisory program for at least the next six months.
Although the Oregon Department of Corrections could not release an address, Terry Diettrich, lead parole officer for the Albany office of state parole and probation, confirmed that Stant was in the area.
“He’ll be residing in the east county area,” said Diettrich. “He’s out and he’s in the community.”
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, July 21, 2010
Councilor’s lawsuits cost city
More than $100,000 spent defending city of Lebanon
It’s strike three for Councilor Ray Weldon, attorney Robert Franz said of Weldon’s third dropped lawsuit against the city of Lebanon.
In total, the lawsuits – starting with a federal suit over the city charter and ending when Weldon’s attorney Paul Meadowbrook dismissed a public records suit last week – cost the city taxpayers between $100,000 and $110,000.
Jim Beck, Ray Weldon and Shirlee and Mel Harrington sued the city of Lebanon in U.S. District Court in Eugene in September 2006.
The lawsuit alleged the city violated the plaintiffs’ right to equal protection under the 14th Amendment and their right to free association under the First Amendment, as well as their right to equal protection and free association under the Oregon constitution.
