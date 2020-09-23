From the archives: Courtesy 'penny' parking, subdivision, teacher furloughs

From 50 years ago, Thursday, September 24, 1970
Lebanon’s courtesy parking cussed, praised
“I don’t see any ‘courtesy parking’ about it…it is not fair to the public,” says one. “I think it’s a good idea,” says another. “I never had a nickel—I put five pennies in that meter before I saw it would take only nickels,” says a third.
And what does the man most directly connected with the courtesy-parking plan have to say about it all? “I think it gives shoppers a little more freedom of mind, don’t you?” says Meter Patrolman Jesse Campbell.
Now in its fourth week of operation, courtesy parking in Lebanon still is suffering the pangs of rebirth. And parkers still are trying to stuff pennies in the downtown meters. Asked how prevalent the practice is, Campbell offered to demonstrate at one of the meters he emptied Tuesday.
It held nine nickels and 15 pennies. It probably was typical.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, September 27, 1995
Lebanon Planning Commission OKs subdivision request
Despite community opposition, the Lebanon Planning Commission approved a request for a 132-lot subdivision in an area that residents say already suffers from heavy traffic.
Two public hearings were held Wednesday on Riverview Estates, one to annex the land, another to approve the subdivision. The hearings lasted about five hours.
Thomas Cornell, a developer from Southern California, wants to build the subdivision on a 48-acre parcel located south of Park Drive and east of River Road between the Albany-Lebanon Canal and the Santiam River.
But local residents say the area is already too congested. Construction vehicles will clog the narrow streets, neighbors said at Wednesday’s public hearing and the new residents will place too much of a burden on the streets. And the subdivision would only have one access until Phase 2 starts.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, September 22, 2010
Board cuts school days
Lebanon teachers and students are scheduled for five furlough days this year.
The dates are Friday, Nov. 12 and Tuesday, June 7 through Friday, June 10.
The days off are needed to help balance the school district budget. State revenue estimates dropped just before the 2010-2011 budget was adopted in June.
In response, the Lebanon School Board cut $1.1 million in materials, supplies, contingency and interfund transfers, and proposed the furlough days, with exact days to be negotiated with employee associations. Eliminating the days saves the district about $500,000.
