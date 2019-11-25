From 50 years ago, Friday, Nov. 28, 1969

County Court change now being considered

The Linn County Court and District Attorney Jackson Frost took the initial step toward changing the court to a Linn County Board of Commissioners Wednesday morning. Frost presented an order for the change to the court for consideration.

The present country government system has been in existence for some 120 years. The chief difference in the change lies in the position of Judge Floyd Mullen.

Over the years, previous responsibilities delegated to the judge have been deleted by the state legislature. He no longer has probate and juvenile authority, although he still remains head of the three member court; is elected to a six year term and has a slightly higher salary.

From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 1994

UH-1 board votes down health centers

The Lebanon Union Hi9gh School board rejected a proposal that it approve a grant application for school-based health centers by a vote of 3-2.

Two of those voting against the proposal cited the preponderance of public opinion against the centers as one reason for their vote.

The vote was taken after additional testimony at a special board meeting Monday night. Proponents presented the proposal at the board’s second regular November meeting the week before. More than an hour of testimony had been heard then.

From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2009

Losing Ground? Foundation struggles to keep park afloat

The Lebanon Community Foundation is at the end of its financial rope.

The Foundation is developing a 35-acre property known as Cheadle Lake Park, which is used for the Strawberry Festival and other events.

At this point, the Foundation cannot pay the $244,000 mortgage payments on the property, which as an estimated value between $1.6 million and $1.8 million, Finance Director Ron Passmore said.

Working with Citizens Bank, the Foundation has arranged to pay interest only for the next six months, starting in November, reducing monthly payments from $2,400 to about $1,600.

