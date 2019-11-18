From 50 years ago, Friday, Nov. 21, 1969
National Clean up Contest calls city ‘We Care’ entry
Lebanon will be contending for a trophy in the National Clean Up Contest, annual civic improvement competition, it was announced by Mrs. Richard (Margaret) Reeves, co-chairman of the Lebanon “We Care” Committee, this week. “We Care” will be coordinating the city’s entry for the Lebanon area Chamber of Commerce.
The contest, largest and oldest of its kind in the country, is sponsored by the National Clean Up Bureau and awards trophies to ten cities in each of three population categories. Lebanon’s entry will be in the cities-under-25,000 category.
“Anything and everything that has been done to make your community a better place to live in” is to be collected in scrapbook form for the contest; this will be done by the Zenith Club, under the direction of Shirley Johnson, according to Mrs. Reeves.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1994
Crowd attends forum to oppose school-based health centers
More than 130 people attended a community input forum on school-based health care centers last week, most to state their opposition to the idea.
The school-based health care centers would be located in schools and funded by a combination of grant and local matching funds.
Concerns aired by community members included whether family planning services would be provided, local control, parental consent and the source of the grant money.
Several people in the audience indicated that they oppose health centers at schools regardless of whether their concerns are answered or not.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2009
Loan helps Scroggins
Scroggins Mill Rural Heritage members hope to be back to work restoring the old building soon.
That is thanks to a generous loan from Arthur and Barbara Boucot. The money was needed to purchase the land under the building from the Union Pacific Railroad.
The sale should close around the first part of December, said Pete Boucot, son of Barbara and Arthur, and part of the Scroggins Mill Rural Heritage.
The $124,000 loan is “pretty standard,” Pete Boucot said, adding the terms are generous, taking into consideration the Heritage is a nonprofit.
