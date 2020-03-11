From the archives: City pound, earthquake, early admission

From 50 years ago, Wednesday, March 11, 1970
City pound said ‘inhumane’ but criticism exaggerated
“I think it’s a pretty inhumane set-up, but it’s not as bad as people are complaining about.”
Speaking was Bill Bellamy, director of the Humane Society of the Willamette Valley. His subject was the Lebanon city dog pound.
Bellamy and Dr. Gene Shortlidge, assistant state veterinarian, inspected the Lebanon facility Friday, after a rising chorus of complaints from the area on conditions at the pound.
Meanwhile, a delegation from Lebanon met in Eugene this morning with Everett McVickers, Oregon representative of the American Humane Association’s Pacific Service Council, to explore the possibility of organizing a Linn County Humane Society.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, March 15, 1995
Quake hits east of Lebanon
A small earthquake that hit east of Lebanon near Quartzville Sunday night was felt in Sweet Home and in the Lacomb area, but apparently not in Lebanon.
The magnitude 2.7 earthquake was located 13 miles below the surface at latitude 44.6N, longitude 122.8W at 8:51 p.m. Sunday, march 12, said Matthew Mabey of the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries.
Spokesmen for the Lebanon Police Department and Linn County Sheriff’s Office said they received no calls about the quake.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, March 10, 2010
No early admission to Lebanon schools
The Lebanon School board took a final vote on March 4 about allowing young children to enter school early.
The formal action was in a 4-1 vote to delete the district’s previous early entrance policy. The “no” vote came from board member Liz Alperin.
By eliminating the policy, the board decided not to allow children to enter kindergarten before the state deadline of age 5 by Sept. 1. Children who haven’t attended kindergarten will not be allowed to attend first grade unless they are age 6 by Sept. 1.