From 50 year ago, Friday, December 27, 1968
December Citizen of the Month adds to children’s Christmas
Who else for December citizen of the Month than the man beneath the red suit and white beard who listens to the earnest requests of little children and sends them happily on their way with a “Merry Christmas, ho, ho, ho” and a bright candy cane?
Jerry Ray, known to all Lebanon children during the holiday season as Santa Claus, became the natural choice of the December honor. It has been observed that the title of Santa is given him throughout the entire year by those children who have matured beyond fantasy beliefs seek to prove the fact and, at the same time, are respectfully cautious as they well realize their deeds may be tallied in coming Christmases.
From 25 year ago, Wednesday, December 22, 1993
Ridgeway cross lit after four-week delay
A Lebanon holiday monument almost wasn’t decorated for the 1993 season.
The 20-foot cross on Ridgeway Butte above Berlin Road, a holiday symbol for about 40 years, is usually decorated with Christmas lights by the Lebanon Jaycees sometime around Thanksgiving. But due to a mix-up with local power companies, the cross was no lit until the past weekend.
A Christmas miracle? Jaycees Chairman Mike Howell said Tuesday morning that he still wasn’t sure how the cross was lit.
From 10 year ago, Wednesday, December 24, 2008
Linn offers help on wages
Hoping to save or create jobs, Linn County is offering to pay qualifying businesses with 10 or fewer employees a minimum wage subsidy come January.
The program was conceived by Chairman Roger Nyquist of the Linn County Board of Commissioners. He and his two fellow commissioners approved it last week.
The county will use state economic development dollars – generally used to lure new businesses with incentives – to bridge the gap between the current minimum wage of $7.95 and the 45 cent increase coming Jan. 1.
