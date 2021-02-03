From the Archives: Chamber supports students, Airport Road project rejected, old laws considered

From 25 years ago, Feb. 7, 1996

City Council votes against funding Airport Rd. project

Last week, the Lebanon City Council voted unanimously against funding a $2.4 million road improvement project without jeopardizing a joint project between the county and state to increase Highway 34 to four lanes.

The county was hoping to tie the two projects together, but the Highway 34 project will proceed nonetheless.

The city was unable to find a workable way to fund the project aimed at improving a five-block section of Airport Road. This section of Airport Road is not within city limits.

Councilors agreed that there are more pressing needs within city limits that would have to be addressed first. They believed the overall project would go on without the city making improvements to that part of Airport Road, said Joe Windell, city administrator.

From 50 years ago, Feb. 4, 1971

Ogling, expectoration against the law

If the Lebanon City Council ever runs out of things to do, it might consider revision of the city's ordinances. At the least, they make interesting reading.

Some of the remoter sections of the ordinance tome might surprise the council, the police department, and above all, Lebanon residents.

Many ordinances date back to the turn of the century. Like vintage wine, the need to be turned over occasionally and savoured.

Loiterers around various juvenile gathering places in the city, for instance, would be horrified to learn that smoking of cigarettes by minors could net them a $200 fine, 100 days in city jail, or both.