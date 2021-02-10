From the Archives: Bouncing kids, flood rescues, paper mill emissions

From 10 years ago, Feb. 9, 2011
Kids bounce to better health
A peek into a fifth-grade classroom at Riverview may leave you puzzled: Chairs have been replaced by yoga balls.
No, it’s not a funding cut. The yoga balls are used in the three fifth-grade classes at the elementary school to help strengthen the students’ muscles.
Riverview physical education teacher David Gillott recently heard about a study by Dr. David Katz of Yale University, showing how increased physical activity correlates with higher test scores and less disciplinary issues.
“(The program) Activity Bursts in the Classroom is designed to help the students learn,” Gillott said.
In teacher Lori Mill’s class, every hour students do a yoga ball exercise for about a minute.
“It’s worked really well,” Mills said of the program. “It keeps the kids motivated and on task.”
From 25 years ago, Feb. 14, 1996
Lebanon Fire Districts helps rescue stranded residents
The Lebanon Fire District (LFD) was extremely busy during last week's flooding as it helped rescue 35 people in the Lacomb and Scio areas.
According to Perry Palmer, assistant chief, the Lacomb area was hit the hardest.
LFD participated in boat and physical rescue efforts and evacuations on Meridian Drive, Lacomb Drive and Island Inn Drive in Lacomb and on Gilkey Road in Scio.
"We actually logged 21 calls on Wednesday, ranging from Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to public assist water rescue," Palmer said. Firefighters also checked many homes for high water.
From 50 years ago, Feb. 8, 1971
Boiler to slow Crown emissions
Crown Zellerbach's quarter million dollar answer to demands for cleaner air over Lebanon was moved onto a siding behind the papermill Thursday. Installation of the Babcock and Wilcox package boiler, manufactured in Wilmington, N.C., begins next week. It is expected to become operational in April.
The outdoor installation will replace 1 and 5 boilers, both outdated and inefficient. One was installed in 1898, the other shortly after the turn of the century.