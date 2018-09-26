From 50 year ago, Wednesday, September 25, 1968
College Bond issue defeated
Linn-Benton voters Tuesday rejected a $6 million bond measure to construct a community college by a decisive margin. Unofficial returns from all of the two-county polling places revealed 3599 voted in favor while 5818 voted against the bonds.
Linn County voters gave the issue an affirmative vote as 1794 yes votes were registered and 1612 were against. Albany gave the measure a 1162-578 margin; Sweet Home cast 228 in favor and 142 against; Central Linn voted 78 yes to 47 no. Lebanon voters soundly defeated the measure 788 to 270 and the bond issue went down in Scio by a one vote margin, 56-57.
Over in Benton County, however, Corvallis cast 3922 votes against the measure to only 1721 affirmative votes. Philomath and Monroe also went against the bonds as the former cast 223 no to 48 yes and the latter cast 35 no to two yes. Alsea was the only Benton County community to give the measure an affirmative vote as they cast 34 yes and 26 no.
From 25 year ago, Wednesday, September 29, 1993
Groups to discuss parking problem
Forget the truck route. Lebanon residents just want their parking back.
That was the message sent to the Lebanon City Council at a meeting last week. About 35 citizens sat in on the meeting to voice their dissatisfaction with the city and the Oregon Department of Transportation for painting no-parking stripes on North Santiam Highway from Dodge Street north to the railroad tracks. The stripes were added to create more room for left turn lanes at the intersection of Highway 20 and Morton and Wheeler streets. ODOT required the turn lanes because of increased traffic, and to allow large trucks to access the truck route.
A second meeting between council members, ODOT representatives and business owners in the area will be held at 2 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Dairy Queen. The owners will ask ODOT officials to negate the no-parking stripes on the east side of Santiam Highway.
From 10 year ago, Wednesday, September 24, 2008
Pregnancy center vows to rebuild
FBI offers $5,000 reward in arson case
The executive director of the Pregnancy Alternatives Center vowed that the agency would reopen as soon as possible after an arson fire severely damaged the building in the early morning hours of Sept. 10.
“It’s still being estimated, but they’re pretty much totaling the building and the contents,” said Debbie Tracy, the Center’s founder and executive director. The building loss is estimated at about $300,000, she said. An ultrasound machine, worth $50,000, was removed from the building by firefighters, but has smoke and water damage.
“We’ve lost everything,” Tracy said. “We’re just trying to figure out how to get reorganized to get back in business.”
Area bankers, insurance and investment agents council patience
As Oregon’s U.S. Senators and Representatives are calling for thoughtful action to mobilize and calm the nation’s financial markets, representatives of banks, insurance companies and investment firms serving Lebanon are reassuring their customers.
Umpqua Bank is doing better than the average bank in the Northwest, said Umpqua CEO Ron Farnsworth from Portland.
The bank started reducing its exposure to residential construction loans a year ago so that as of the end of June only 18 percent of the loans in its folio were in the residential category.
