From 50 years ago, Friday, October 10, 1969
River Park boat ramp discussed by county parks commission
The State Fish and Game Commission will be approached for the possibility of a cost-sharing plan for development of a boat ramp at River Park in Lebanon by Dyrol Burleson, Linn County Parks and Recreation director.
John Simi, Lebanon city councilman and chairman of the parks department, explained briefly to the Parks Commission last night that a study by his group revealed the need for such a ramp and that an ‘ideal’ location exists just south of the overpass highway bridge on the west side of the Santiam River. Simi noted that since the operation of the Green Peter-Foster dams, the river has a steady flow throughout the year and that many people are now boating in the Lebanon area.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, October 12, 1994
Student suspended for LMS bomb threat
An 11-year-old Lebanon Middle School student has been suspended for three days for phoning a bomb threat to the school. No bomb was found.
The call was made to the school on Thursday, Oct. 6 after students had left for the day. Rod Leland, LMS principal, reported the threat to the Lebanon Police Department.
The source of the call was traced to a specific phone and student, Leland said, even though the call was brief. The caller said only that a bomb was set to go off at the school on Friday and did not say at what time or where the bomb was located.
Leland said the police recommended that the building be searched. School janitors did the search.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, October 14, 2009
Dog ordinance under review by city council
No tickets are being issued for having more than two adult dogs in Lebanon because the city’s dog ordinance is under review.
Complaints will be recorded, but no citations will be given until city councilors have a chance to review the ordinance and decide if an amendment is warranted.
Lebanon resident Kanren Lee approached council members before the Sept. 9 meeting, according to City Manager John Hitt, and asked if a waiver could be granted for her three adult dogs. She said the animals act as therapy dogs for her autistic son. Hitt said her request was denied because the ordinance does not make provisions for waivers of any kind
Lee did not return calls to the Lebanon Express.
