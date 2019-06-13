From 50 years ago, Wednesday
Shortage of Berry Pickers Noted
Shortages of some 7500 strawberry pickers exist in the Willamette Valley, as warm weather hastened ripening, the weekly Rural Manpower report issued by the Department of Employment stated in Salem Friday. Also growers in The Dalles area expect to harvest one of the largest cherry crops on record in recent years. Picking there is planned to start on or about June 12 and to continue to approximately July 3. Shortages of cherry pickers at The Dalles are expected throughout the season.
From 25 years ago
Search goes on for source of well water contaminant
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) wants to test more wells in an area south of Lebanon Community Hospital, west of the South Santiam River, north of Milton and E Streets and east of 11th Street. Property owners within that area, which includes downtown Lebanon, are asked to contact the DEQ if they have a well and would like it to be sampled.
The testing is part of a continuing effort to identify the source of groundwater contamination that was first discovered in Century Park a few years ago. The contaminant is tetra-chloroethene, also known as per-chloroethene (PCE), and has been commonly used in drying cleaning processes and as a degreaser in auto repair shops for more than 50 years.
Deborah Bailey, DEQ Project Manager, said in an interview last Thursday that she is not aware that any illnesses or health problems have been reported in connection with the contamination, but that the concentration of PCE in some wells in the area is higher than acceptable for drinking water.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday
Lightning strikes scorch Lebanon residence
A fast-moving lightning storm that whipped through the valley June 4 caused a scare for a few Lebanon residents.
Karen Claussen, who manages three units near Seventh and “D” streets, said she saw something amazing when she arrived home.
“I pulled into my driveway and saw all these lightning streaks come down,” Claussen said, “It was pretty scary.”
Claussen said three streaks of lightning all converged on one of her units, a triplex at 769 W. “D” Street.
Lebanon Fire Marshal Mark Wilson said underground power wires and other pipes are the most likely cause of the lightning strikes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.