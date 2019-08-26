From 50 years ago, Friday, August 29, 1969
Would-be bank robbers foiled at Harrisburg
An attempted armed robbery of the Harrisburg branch of the First National Bank was foiled when one of the would-be robbers apparently recognized a former police officer in the city and advised his two companions they all should flee.
A first report three were four suspects in the attempted robbery later was changed to three, two men and a woman.
The abandoned a yellow 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner that had been stolen from Barker Motors, Eugene, the night before, in a slough about three miles east of Harrisburg.
The get-away car was found around noon, and a county road crew in the area reported seeing a red Corvair with California license plates and a damaged front end going past them about 20 minutes later.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, August 31, 1994
Brewster too fast, resident says
Sherry Erner says that the section of Brewster Road in front her house is so bad that you to time yourself before crossing and hope that you do not get hit.
“These people don’t care,” said Erner, who also lives in the home with her family. “I know one of these days I’ll be coming and my daughter will be laying there in the middle of the road.”
Erner believes a double line in the 45-mile-per-hour zone could deter drivers from speeding through and endangering everyone who resides in the area.
“People don’t understand. They don’t live here,” Erner said, “I wonder if they have kids too.”
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, August 26, 2009
Logging precedes development on Ridgeway
The logging on Ridgeway Butte is done.
Rick Ely, owner of Ridgeway Butte, cut trees this summer to make way for streets, trails and other infrastructure for Phase ` of the development planned on the site.
Ely plans a 185-lot subdivision on 314 acres on both the east and west sides of Ridgeway. It will be developed in 12 phases over 10 years and will include a network of trails and a five-acre park on the top.
Ely said his vision for the development has always been of a community in nature. He would have preferred to keep more trees, but was unable to.
Areas that have been cut will be seeded soon after the first significant rain for erosion control, he said.
