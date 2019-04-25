From 50 years ago
Air Pollution is Subject of Lions
Dean McCarger who works with the mid-Willamette Valley Air Pollution Authority told members of the Lebanon Lions Club Wednesday that Oregon was one of the first states to pass laws on air pollution control.
“It was in 1963 that the federal government passed the Clear Air Control Act and made funds available,” he pointed out, “It was then that studies began to be made in Polk, Marion, Linn, Benton and Yamhill counties on the affect of field burning, slash burning and the pulp plants.”
Weather conditions in the bowl-like valley adds to the problem of smoke from these sources, he said, illustrating the affect of wind and low hanging clouds with slides showing conditions during field burning.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday
Recent vandalism leads to concerns about gangs
Spray painting incidents, other vandalism, youths congregating and loitering in alleys and streets, and a handful of assault incidents reported in Lebanon in recent weeks have prompted residents to express concern about the possibility that youth gangs have moved into the community.
There have been several spray painting incidents in the community the past few weeks reminiscent of the symbols and calling cards left on buildings by gang members. Also, there have been reports by parents that their children have been assaulted by youths claiming to be gang members.
Lebanon Police Chief Walt Richmond said in an interview last week that he does not believe that organized, criminal or racist youth gangs are in the community yet, but his department is trying to stay on top of the situation so that if a gang problem does actually develop, they can keep it from getting out of control at the onset.
From 10 years ago
Residents, National Guard clash over parking
Residents near the National Guard Armory have asked the city to solve parking problems in the area.
At the April 8 city council meeting, Vickie Keith spoke on behalf of her neighbors, who had signed a petition to the city. The petition, signed by 16 people, asks the city to reduce parking congestion or eliminate Guard parking. The area of primary concern is the 300 block of W. Maple St. and the 800 block of S. 4th St.
Keith, who has lived in the area since 1992, said the problems have gone on for years but have gotten worse in the past three years as the number of soldiers increased from about 30 to more than 100. Complaints included, speeding, vehicles parked in the street, trash, noise and vehicles left for days, sometimes blocking driveways.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.