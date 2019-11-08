The stagnant air advisory issued by the National Weather Service for the mid-valley remains in effect until noon Tuesday.
Forecasters at the Weather Service's office in Portland warned that stagnant air conditions could lead to poor air quality, causing issues for people with respiratory problems.
People with respiratory illnesses should follow physicians' advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground, where people live and breathe. Check with local burn agencies for any current restrictions.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Friday: Areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 63. Light south wind.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 39. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Corvallis
Friday: Areas of fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind.
Friday night: Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Lebanon
Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind.
Friday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. Light south wind.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Light east northeast wind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.