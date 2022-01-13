Four new Linn County deaths reported

Linn County reported four new COVID-19-related deaths in a report from the Oregon Health Authority on Thursday, Jan. 13, raising that county’s death total to 217.

Those deaths included an 81-year-old woman who died Dec. 5, a 72-year-old woman who died Dec. 4, a 90-year-old woman who died Dec. 4 and 73-year-old woman who died Dec. 1.

Linn County reported 307 new cases of the virus on Thursday, raising that county’s case total to 18,073.

Benton County reported 325 new COVID-19 cases, raising that county’s case total to 9,501. No new deaths were reported, with Benton County’s death total remaining at 46.

Statewide, OHA reported 9,796 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus Thursday, raising the case load total to 504,731. There were 25 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state death total to 5,870.

In addition, information was released about the two Linn County and two Benton County deaths reported Wednesday.

In Linn County, an 81-year-old woman died Dec. 23, 2020, at her residence, and an 87-year-old woman died April 22 at her residence. Both had underlying conditions.

In Benton County, an 86-year-old man died Jan. 8 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, and an 80-year-old woman died April 5 at her residence. Both had underlying conditions.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 777 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, 144 of whom are in intensive care unit beds. Of 656 total, there are 36 adult ICU beds unoccupied, a 5% availability. Of 4,127 adult non-ICU beds 233 are available, a 6% availability.

There are fewer unoccupied beds in the mid-Willamette Valley, which has a 1% availability for adult ICU beds and 3% for adult non-ICU beds.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 21,825 new coronavirus vaccine doses were added to the state immunization registry on Wednesday, Jan. 12. There are now nearly 2.8 million Oregonians who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and over 2.5 million Oregonians who have completed a vaccine series. Nearly 1.3 million people in the state have received a booster dose.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 855,805 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus on Thursday, raising the U.S. case total to nearly 63.4 million. There were 2,006 nationwide COVID-19-related deaths, raising the country’s death total to 842,873.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.