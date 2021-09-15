Four local semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship Program

The semifinalists for the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program were announced on Wednesday.

Gabriel Lachapelle of West Albany High School and Simone Moulton, Kate Voltz and Henry Xu of Crescent Valley High School were selected as semifinalists.

There are 16,000 semifinalists around the country for the 67th annual scholarship program. Next spring, that number will be cut down to 7,500 as the finalists are selected. About half of the finalists will win the National Merit Scholarship, worth nearly $30 million, and earn the Merit Scholar title.

High school juniors entered the scholarship program by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official submit a detailed application, write an essay, earn a SAT or ACT score that confirms the qualifying test and maintain an outstanding academic record throughout high school.