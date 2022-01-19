Four Linn County COVID-related deaths reported Wednesday

Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday, Jan. 19 that the state is 40% to Gov. Kate Brown’s goal of getting coronavirus vaccine boosters to a million people.

Since the challenge began in December, 403,059 Oregonian have received a booster.

OHA listed four Linn County deaths in its daily update Wednesday. All of the deaths occurred at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed in each case.

An 86-year-old Linn County man tested positive Jan. 16 and died Jan. 16. A 91-year-old Linn County woman tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 18.

A 37-year-old Linn County man tested positive Dec. 29, 2021 and died Jan. 17. And a 56-year-old Linn County man tested positive Dec. 28, 2021 and died Jan. 16.

Linn County on Wednesday added 402 COVID-19 cases for a running total of 19,533 since the pandemic began. Benton County had 214 new cases, bringing its total to 10,761. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 221 in Linn County and 46 in Benton County.

OHA reported 15 new COVID-related deaths Wednesday, making the state’s total 5,908. OHA data showed 8,538 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, for a state total of 549,942 so far.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there were 921 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is 10 more than the day before, and 134 are occupying intensive care unit beds, 18 fewer than Tuesday. Sixty-eight patients were on ventilators, according to OHA statistics.

Out of 660, there are 47 available adult ICU beds in the state, or a 7% availability. Two hundred thirty-five of 4,109 adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied, a 6% availability. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity.

The region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties has three adult ICU beds available (4%) and nine adult non-ICU beds available (2%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 18,337 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a vaccine and more than 2.8 million people have completed a series. The seven-day running average is now 15,033 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 930,765 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 67.9 million. There were 2,461 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death total to 853,230.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath.

