A two-vehicle crash about 12 miles east of Albany sent four people to area hospitals on Sunday afternoon.
The head-on crash involving a gray Honda sedan and a white Toyota SUV happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 40400 block of Fish Hatchery Road, a rural two-lane route with a speed limit of 55 mph.
A deputy with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office told a reporter that there were no fatalities at the scene, but all four occupants of the vehicles involved were transported to hospitals for medical treatment, three by ground ambulance and one by Life Flight helicopter.
No other details were immediately available, including the names of the people involved or the extent of their injuries.
Both vehicles sustained significant damage, with the front end of the Honda ripped completely off. Clothing and personal items were strewn across the road.
In addition to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Lebanon Fire Department, Scio Fire District, Albany Fire Department and Albany Police Department also responded to the wreck.
Fish Hatchery Road was closed while emergency responders tended to the injured and cleared debris from the road.
