Foul play suspected in fatal fire at Sweet Home trailer park

SWEET HOME — Foul play is believed to have been involved in the deaths of four people found inside a manufactured home that was heavily damaged by fire early Tuesday morning at Tamarack Ridge Estates trailer park in Sweet Home.
Law enforcement officials said the initial investigation indicates the four — believed to be two adults and two children — suffered trauma not consistent with the fire.
The names of the dead have not yet been released.
In a news release on Wednesday, Sweet Home Police Chief Jeff Lynn said autopsies will be conducted Thursday. He said a family has lived at the home for several years.
After determining they may have died of causes other than the fire, “Sweet Home Police then called additional agencies for assistance in the investigation,” Lynn said in the release. “We are not seeking any other individuals in connection with this incident. There is no evidence suggesting the community is at any additional risk.”
Investigators from the Oregon State Police Arson Unit, the Oregon State Fire Marshal's office, the Linn County Medical Examiner's Office, the Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District, the Sweet Home Police Department and detectives from the Linn County Major Crimes Team were at the site at 1530 Tamarack, Space 29, late into the night Tuesday and all day Wednesday.
Neighbor Steve Gephart, 65, has lived in the trailer park for 20 years.
Gephart said he heard a loud explosion about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and looked out a window to see dark smoke rising from the back door and kitchen area of his neighbor’s home, which is one space east of his unit.
After calling 911, he ran next door to see if “the family had gotten out,” Gephart said.
Gephart said another man drove up, ran to the trailer and attempted to enter the burning structure, but was forced to turn back by the heat.
Gephart said the flames were so intense he used a garden hose to douse the roof of his trailer with water.
“The heat melted the frame of one of my back windows,” Gephart said.
Battalion Chief Shannon Pettner of the Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District was the first firefighter on the scene and watched as a nearby tree burst into flames.
Fire Chief David Barringer said that when a fire team that would grow to 21 strong arrived, they entered the trailer through a rear bedroom, thinking that is where inhabitants might likely be that time of day. They worked their way to the middle of the structure — the living room — where they found the four bodies.
Barringer said the fire was “heavily involved in the middle of the structure” and there was heavy fire and smoke coming out of windows.
“We had a quick response and attack, although no one likes the outcome of this,” Barringer said. “We believe we can hear smoke detectors going off on police officers’ body cams.”
Chief Lynn said Wednesday morning the bodies were believed to be two adults and two children.
There were numerous comments on social media about the incident, and Lynn asked that people refrain from “making public speculation regarding the circumstances of the event. We will make more information available as the investigation team confirms it.”
Anyone with information associated with this event is asked to contact Detective Keenan Martin at 541-367-5181.
