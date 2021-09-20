Former Lyons school destroyed in alleged arson

A Eugene man was arrested on charges of first-degree arson, menacing and harassment after a fire destroyed a residence in Lyons.

Emergency dispatchers were alerted to an alleged trespasser at around 10:24 a.m. on Thursday on Fox Valley Road.

David Allen Crouch, 42, of Eugene was on the property of a family member who he had threatened, according to Linn County Undersheriff Michelle Duncan.

According to an LCSO news release, Crouch left the scene while deputies were responding to the call but the caller followed him. A short time later, the caller lost sight of Crouch and returned to the Fox Valley Road residence to find it on fire. When deputies arrived the residence was fully engulfed in flames.

The news release states that firefighters from 14 surrounding agencies responded to the blaze. Flames quickly spread to a neighboring field, but the fire was contained and did not damage any buildings. One person was treated and released after they were medically transported to a hospital in Stayton.

The fire destroyed the residence, which was formerly the Fox Valley School, according to the news release.