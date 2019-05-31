A former Linn County employee pleaded no contest Thursday to crimes associated with her using a county credit card to make personal purchases.
Brandi Marie Aston, 44, of Brownsville, pleaded no contest to charges of first-degree theft, identity theft and first-degree official misconduct in Linn County Circuit Court.
She is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 6.
Another count of first-degree theft and two charges of second-degree theft are scheduled to be dismissed at sentencing.
Aston was a former fiscal services and administrative manager for the Linn County Public Health Department.
She was arrested in June 2018.
At the time of her charging, Sheriff Jim Yon said that officials from the Health Department had asked the Linn County Sheriff’s Office to look into discrepancies in the department’s budget in May 2018.
Aston had been employed by the county for about five years, but her employment was terminated earlier in 2018. Detectives said that the purchases appeared to have occurred over the two years prior to Aston’s arrest.
Yon said that discrepancies of about $5,000 were discovered during the investigation of the case.
When a search warrant was served at Aston’s house in June 2018, investigators found several items associated with the credit card purchases, Yon said. Those included items associated with a remodeling project at Aston’s home.
The prosecution had filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.