A former Linn-Benton Community College student and Chinese national pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in counterfeit goods on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Portland, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon.
Quan Jiang, 30, was importing fake and altered Apple iPhones from Hong Kong, then submitting them to Apple in exchange for genuine warranty replacement phones to be sold on the Chinese market, the news release states.
Jiang, who studied engineering on LBCC’s Albany campus, is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 28.
As part of the plea deal, he must pay $200,000 in restitution to Apple.
“Counterfeiting undermines commerce and inevitably leads to increased prices for goods enjoyed by millions of consumers,” said Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
According to court documents, between Jan. 1, 2016 and Feb. 1, 2018, Jiang would regularly receive packages containing between 20 to 30 counterfeit iPhones. Using various assumed names, he would submit each phone to Apple in person or online for a warranty replacement. He would then ship the genuine replacement devices he received back to China for resale, according to the news release.
In exchange for this service, Jiang’s associate would pay Jiang’s mother, also residing in China, who would in turn deposit the money into Jiang’s bank account.
In just more than two years, Jiang imported more than 2,000 inoperable counterfeit iPhones. He ultimately obtained approximately 1,500 replacement iPhones, each with a resale value of roughly $600, according to the news release.
