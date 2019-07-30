Over the past two decades, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital has undergone unprecedented change.
That growth would not have been possible without the Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation, which was led for the past 19 years by executive director Betty Koehn.
Koehn stepped down from that post earlier this year and on Thursday she was honored for her service in a ceremony in the garden at Boulder Falls. The large garden's large gazebo was dedicated in her honor.
The setting was appropriate, as raising the $2.25 million in funds to create the garden was one of the many tasks she fulfilled.
"It must be noted that the garden was paid for only by contributions, no hospital funds. They raised every one of those funds," said Bob Adams, who hosted the celebration.
One of the largest final projects taken on by the foundation under Koehn's leadership was the remodeling of the surgical and emergency departments.
"That was $2 million and the foundation completed that in a short period of time," Adams said.
More significant than any single project was her overall approach, which placed the donor first.
"The most important thing that Betty has taught us at the foundation is that the donor is the most important person," Adams. "He or she who gives to the hospital only gives their own money because they want to. Betty has instilled in them that that money will be protected and used in the hospital in the right way."
In all, the foundation under Koehn's leadership raised over $11 million.
Koehn closed the ceremony by thanking the foundation members in the audience for their support over the years.
"As Bob was talking, it brought back so many memories. I've been the luckiest person in the world to have the job that I've had, to work with the people and to have the board members like you. The only thing that could make this event better would be to have all your names on there, too. Because it's not just one person that accomplishes these great things for our wonderful city, but it's all of you," Koehn said.
