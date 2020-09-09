Former Albany accountant pleads guilty to theft

A prominent former Albany accountant pleaded guilty to first-degree theft last month in Linn County Circuit Court.

Richard Dale Perdue, best known as Dick Perdue, 65, was sentenced to supervised probation for 18 months.

Perdue admitted to stealing $1,000 or more from Koontz, Blasquez & Associates, his former firm. The firm was previously named Koontz, Perdue, Blasquez & Co.

Per terms of a plea deal, three charges of aggravated first-degree theft were dismissed.

“The charges brought and Perdue’s guilty plea speak for themselves,” said Debbie Blasquez, managing partner in Koontz, Blasquez & Associates, in an email to the newspaper. “The firm is thankful to the Linn County District Attorney’s Office for their professionalism while investigating this case and desires to put this matter behind us. The firm is looking forward to focusing on the continued quality service that our clients and the local community have come to expect.”

Perdue said the case was “a difference of opinion” between business partners when he was retiring.

“I settled ... instead of going to trial, because the trial was going to be so expensive,” Perdue said.

According to Perdue’s Facebook page, he retired in 2018. He is well-known in the Albany community and has been involved with the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and other organizations.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

