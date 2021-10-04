Flu vaccines for Samaritan patients begin this week

Samaritan Health Services is offering two drive-thru clinics for flu vaccinations this fall, including one this week. The clinics on Saturday and Nov. 6 offer folks a chance to be immunized against influenza.

The drive-thru clinics run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those dates. They are only available to individuals who currently are or have been a patient of Samaritan Health. Basically, if you have a medical record with any of their hospitals or clinics, you’re eligible, even if not a current patient.

The clinics take a drive-thru format, where attendees don’t have to get out of their car to receive the single-dose inoculation. The clinics are first come, first served and while supplies last.

Those with health insurance will have the procedure charged to their insurer, though those who are paying out-of-pocket will have a 20% discount, Samaritan officials said. The fees at the drive-thru clinic are $25 or $75 for a high dose vaccine, which is given to folks who are 65 or older.

Healthcare professionals expect this year’s flu season to be worse than last year’s, when schools and local businesses were closed.

