Flu vaccines for Samaritan patients begin this week

Samaritan Health Services is offering two drive-thru clinics for flu vaccinations this fall, including one this week. The clinics on Saturday and Nov. 6 offer folks a chance to be immunized against influenza.
The drive-thru clinics run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those dates. They are only available to individuals who currently are or have been a patient of Samaritan Health. Basically, if you have a medical record with any of their hospitals or clinics, you’re eligible, even if not a current patient.
The clinics take a drive-thru format, where attendees don’t have to get out of their car to receive the single-dose inoculation. The clinics are first come, first served and while supplies last.
Those with health insurance will have the procedure charged to their insurer, though those who are paying out-of-pocket will have a 20% discount, Samaritan officials said. The fees at the drive-thru clinic are $25 or $75 for a high dose vaccine, which is given to folks who are 65 or older.
Healthcare professionals expect this year’s flu season to be worse than last year’s, when schools and local businesses were closed.
“The flu is expected to be more prevalent this year compared to last year when school closures and other COVID-19 precautions helped minimize the spread of the virus,” the Samaritan release says. “Help protect yourself, your family and your community from the flu by getting vaccinated.”
Folks who can’t make it to one of these drive-thru locations can obtain a dose at any walk-in clinics, Samaritan pharmacies, and SamCare Express locations.
The list of drive-thru flu vaccination locations are as follows:
• Albany — 1040 7th Ave. SW, parking lot across Seventh Avenue from Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
• Corvallis — 2555 NE Belvue St., warehouse parking lot across from Republic Services Recycling Center.
• Lebanon — 35 N Mullins Dr., parking lot adjacent to Samaritan Urgent Care/Walk-In Clinic.
• Lincoln City — 2870 NE West Devils Lake Rd., Samaritan Lincoln City Medical Center north parking lot.
• Newport — 740 SW 9th St., parking lot directly east of Patient Financial Services.
