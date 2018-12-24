Floyd Fisher has been involved with the city of Lebanon for 25 years. He first served on the city’s budget committee in 1994 and was appointed to the city council in 1995 before winning election in 1997.
After six years away, he was reelected in 2007 and has been on the council since that time, spending 18 years in total on the council.
Now, at age 66, he is looking forward to doing some other things as his final term on the council draws to a close. Fisher and his wife, Karen, have been married for 27 years and have five children in their blended family, with eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The couple has purchased a property just outside the Lebanon city limits and that is a primary reason he did not run for another term representing Ward 2. Karin Stauder ran unopposed and won election to that seat in the November election.
Fisher has plans to build a big shop on his new property where he can indulge in one of his favorite hobbies: collecting and restoring classic cars.
“I love old cars,” Fisher said. “The other house fit our needs for a long time and now it’s time to do more of what I’ve wanted to do.”
He has about 26 vehicles in his collection, including a 1967 Mustang Fastback and a 1951 Ford custom sedan. He also owns a 1955 Ford which he remembers a childhood neighbor of his buying brand-new. Many years later, that neighbor’s family offered to let Fisher buy the car and he jumped at the chance to own it for sentimental reasons.
“I love them all, for different reasons,” Fisher said of his collection.
In addition to his hobbies, Fisher will continue to serve as the executive director of the Willamette Valley Rehabilitation Center. Fisher has served in this position for seven years and finds it very fulfilling.
While he will have no trouble staying busy, Fisher will miss being part of the council.
“I liked all aspects of it. I’m the kind of guy that gets excited about what a sewer is going to do, or not do, in the big picture of things,” Fisher said. “I like being a part of keeping Lebanon vital, without horrendous growth. Finding that mid-ground.”
Fisher was born in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1971.
“I love this city and that’s what it was all about. How to do what I could to help it be the best it could be,” Fisher said, adding that he was never tempted to move away. “I just felt like it was a great place to be from the beginning.”
There were moments when public service was difficult, although the good times far outweighed the bad.
“There were times I was a little disappointed in the tone that some citizens chose to take. It was below the standard I think most people want for this community,” Fisher said. “It’s hard to sit there and have people shaking their finger at you.”
Serving on the budget committee for 25 years in a row gave Fisher a front-row seat to the city’s economic downturn in the 1990s and to its resurgence. He believes the way the city has bounced back has been the biggest story of the past 25 years.
Losing 1,500 to 2,000 high-paying timber industry jobs in a relatively short period of time in a city this size was a major shock.
“That’s a lot of jobs to go away. To come back from that, I think, is to the credit of the people of this town and of setting the right kind of goals and trying to attract the right kind of things,” Fisher said. “The medical college was a wonderful kind of game-changer in the way that we were looked at externally.”
When asked which personal contributions he looked back on with pride, Fisher said that was a difficult question to answer because all council work is collaborative. Acknowledging that at the outset, Fisher pointed to a couple of issues he took very seriously.
“One of the issues I spoke loudest about was getting a better contingency fund in the budget. That’s one that I personally spoke loudly about. I spoke pretty loudly, too, about the new water treatment plant and the necessity for that,” Fisher said. “None of that would have happened without a spirit of cooperation and negotiation with others.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.