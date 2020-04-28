Flower baskets sale supports FISH of Lebanon

FISH of Lebanon has been caught in a familiar quandary this spring during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The need for its services has increased while its traditional fundraising opportunities have been canceled or postponed.
Sharon Follingstad, a member of the FISH of Lebanon board of directors, said the organization was not able to hold its annual bake sale on Easter weekend.
In addition, she is uncertain about the prospects for the August rummage sale, which has been part of the non-profit organization’s schedule for 40 years.
“That brings in a lot of money and a lot of our clients go there and buy things,” Follingstad said. “We’re not sure what the situation is going to be then.”
FISH of Lebanon is trying to move forward with its annual Mother’s Day flower sale, although it is having to change how the event is organized.
Before the state issued its “Stay Home, Save Lives” order, the organization had already ordered 200 flower baskets for this year’s sale. It was not possible to cancel the order and the group couldn’t afford to absorb the loss.
So volunteers are taking orders for flower baskets and they will be delivered individually.
“If people would like to pre-order a flower basket they can call us or send in a check. They’re $25 apiece and they can let us know how many they want,” Follingstad said.
If the baskets sell out, it will more than cover the organization’s cost and provide financial support.
Follingstad said the demand for food support at FISH of Lebanon has increased as the quarantine has progressed. In February, approximately 550 people received a food basket from FISH.
“In March, it was about 750 and we anticipate things getting worse,” Follingstad said, adding that the organization is seeing people stop in for food support who had never done so previously. “We got a call from someone who received a food box for the first time. She was so grateful she called back to tell us how much she appreciated it.”
There is also concern that the cost of food provided to community organizations may rise as demand increases and that some items may become more difficult to find.
FISH of Lebanon has changed the way it serves its clients. In the past, clients could take a cart and essentially shop in the food pantry for items they needed. That is no longer possible.
“Now it’s drive-up and they receive a pre-packaged box,” Follingstad said. “It’s lost a lot of the personal touch, but we’re keeping people safe.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.