Flood watch starts late Thursday in Coast Range, Cascade foothills

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 11 to late Friday night, Nov. 12 for the Cascade foothills in Linn County, including Sweet Home, and the Coast Range in Benton County, including Alsea.
Other areas of Oregon and southwest Washington also are expected to see flooding because of excessive rains.
Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon were not part of the flood watch, though those communities still are forecast to get downpours.
The flood watch includes communities on the central Oregon Coast, the central Coast Range, the Willamette Valley north of Salem, the Columbia River Gorge and the Cascade Mountains.
Excessive runoff may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Extensive street flooding also is possible.
Downpours also may result in landslides in areas of steep terrain, as well as debris flows in and near burned areas from recent wildfires.
Major waterways in Linn and Benton counties — the Willamette River, the South Santiam River at Waterloo, the Marys River at Philomath, and the Long Tom River at Monroe — are all expected to remain well below their bank full or flood stages, according to National Weather Service projections.