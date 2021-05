The Benton County Republican Women invite local residents to bring Old Glory and join in a nonpartisan flag rally from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the National Guard Armory, 1100 NW Kings Blvd. in Corvallis.

Saturday Armed Forces Day, and rally organizers want to honor all branches of the armed forces. Extra flags and signs will be available. Further information is available at 541-745-5374.