Five more virus deaths in Oregon

The coronavirus has claimed five more lives in Oregon.
The five fatalities reported Friday by the Oregon Health Authority brings the state’s death toll to 254.
The deaths were:
• A 77-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive June 27 and died July 15 at Oregon Health & Sciences University hospital.
• A 72-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive July 8 and died July 14 in his residence.
• A 99-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive July 8 and died July 15 in his residence.
• An 82-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive July 6 and died July 16 at her residence.
• A 35-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive July 6 and died July 11 in her residence.
All of the individuals, with the exception of the Umatilla case, had underlying medical conditions, the OHA reported.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 307 new and presumptive cases, bringing the Oregon total to 13,802. Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory confirmed case.
Oregon continues to add new cases at a much higher rather rate than its death toll, which currently is at 1.84%, down from nearly 4% in May.
Three of the new cases were Linn County residents, while two were from Benton County. Linn now has 193 cases and 10 deaths, with Benton at 124 cases and six fatalities.
The other new cases reported were in the following counties: Clackamas (19), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Deschutes (12), Douglas (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (12), Jefferson (7), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (10), Lincoln (1), Malheur (9), Marion (39), Morrow (6), Multnomah (88), Polk (3), Umatilla (38), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (37) and Yamhill (2).
Multnomah, the state’s most populous county, continues to lead the state with 3,285 cases and 74 deaths. Marion has 2,063 cases and 57 deaths.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.