Five Guys to host job fairs to staff Corvallis location
Five Guys Burgers and Fries

Five Guys Burgers and Fries is planning to open a restaurant in January at 845 NW 9th St. in Corvallis. The site is a former Baja Fresh location.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

Five Guys Burgers and Fries is holding two job fairs as the restaurant chain prepares to staff its new Corvallis restaurant at 845 N.W. Ninth St.

The job fairs will be held at the restaurant from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 and on Dec. 4, with hours to be determined.

For those that cannot make it to the job fairs, they can email Peter at: Corvallis@or5g.com.

After some delays, the chain is planning a January opening in Corvallis.

